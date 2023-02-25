Do you know where you’re going?

The Rev. Billy Graham, center, is known as the “Pastor to Presidents.” Standing with him are, from left, U.S. presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, Billy Graham, son Franklin Graham and President Jimmy Carter. (Photo courtesy of the Billy Graham Library via Jeff Anderson)
Hailed as “the world’s preacher,” he counseled every U.S. president from Harry Truman to Barack Obama. Pastor Greg Laurie wrote a book, “Billy Graham, the Man I Knew,” to introduce new generations to the man who was used by God to lead more people to Christ than anyone else in history.
At age 92, Graham was honored at a luncheon in Charlotte, North Carolina, addressing the crowd: “I’m reminded of Albert Einstein, the great physicist who Time (magazine) named ‘Man of the 20th Century.’ Einstein was traveling from Princeton, when the train conductor came down the aisle, punching passenger tickets. When he came by, Einstein reached in his pockets and couldn’t find his ticket. It wasn’t there, so he looked in his briefcase and still couldn’t find it. The conductor said, ‘Dr. Einstein, we all know who you are. I’m sure you bought a ticket. Don’t worry about it.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.