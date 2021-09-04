DAR marks end of summer with luncheon

Three generations of one local family joined the Major James Kerr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution at their recent luncheon. From left are Kristen Andreason, her grandmother, Mary Heard, and her mother, Sue Tolbert.
The Major James Kerr Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, hosted an end-of-summer luncheon at Mamacita’s Restaurant recently to allow members and interested women to reconnect before the fall season begins. In attendance were 10 new members.
“The influx of new residents in the Hill Country area has been of great benefit to the local DAR Chapter,” said Chapter Regent Lynn Chambers. “Women of all ages and backgrounds have expressed an interest in becoming involved. Currently, there are 20 women in the process of preparing their applications for membership.”
