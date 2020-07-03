Paul, in his letter to the Ephesians, minces no words. These are people he loves, and he admonishes them in no uncertain terms about the contrast between the old ways of living and the new life in Christ.

I doubt that few preachers today would be so direct in such admonitions to the good people in their congregations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.