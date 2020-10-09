A new unique Korean-English dictionary connects Korea’s Presbyterians past and present for the future in South Korea. This new “Korean-English Dictionary of Presbyterian Missionaries in Korea 1884-2020” highlights the contributions of 1,000 mission workers. Presbyterianism, by far the largest denomination in South Korea, currently includes multi-millions of members.
Bridging the division in Korea through reunification is still a dream of many. Another dream has been to compile the history of mission workers of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) and partner churches in Korea from 1884 to the present.
In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly asked the Texas Department of State Health Services to remove the county from the mask order exemption that is had previously received last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.