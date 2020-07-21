After the weather pattern we have experienced this July, I would imagine there are many who might like the forecast coming up.
I am not promising rainfall for everyone just yet, but it will be the best rain opportunity we have seen since late spring. Even if some areas do not experience rainfall, temperatures will be more tolerable across the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.