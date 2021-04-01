Upstaging even the Easter Bunny, the holy Season of Lent was brought to its fulfillment through the events of Holy Week and climaxed with the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday morning.
Holy Week began Sunday, Palm Sunday, with Jesus’ riding into Jerusalem on a donkey followed by crowds shouting hosannas. It continued this past week, including Maundy Thursday, when Jesus ate the last supper with his disciples and when many churches observed the sacrament of Holy Communion, and yesterday, Good Friday, when Jesus was crucified, was observed in many churches.
