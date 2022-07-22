A bunch of old photos were found in a suitcase in a garage on Clay Street. One of the photos is likely of the late Everett Roy “Wild Bill” Pettit. Here he is shown in his U.S. Army uniform. He served during World War II.
A bunch of old photos were found in a suitcase in a garage on Clay Street. One of the photos is likely of the late Everett Roy “Wild Bill” Pettit. Here he is shown with his guitar.
From the collection
of Joe Herring Jr.
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr.
These school pictures from 1955-56 were among the photos found in an old suitcase in a garage on Clay Street.
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr.
This photo of a woman was among the photos found in an old suitcase in a garage on Clay Street.
I hope everyone understands: When someone drops by with items from Kerrville’s history, I really enjoy studying them. Often, the items are something of mystery, especially when most of the things are family photographs.
One such mystery came to the print shop this week, when a friend brought by what was left of a very old suitcase. It contained a pile of family photographs, without many clues about the folks in the photos.
