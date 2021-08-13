Animal behavior: Fascinating stories of how animals act, ‘think’

Male turkeys display in the presence of female turkeys in the right season, even if the females in the background are ignoring them.

 Courtesy

Retired Texas Tech Professor Kent Rylander, author of the book, “The Behavior of Texas Birds” — and a friend of mine — tells a fascinating story about a classic experiment in animal behavior. The researchers removed an egg from under a sitting goose and placed it next to the nest. The goose got up, extended her neck so that she could reach over the egg with her bill and then pulled her neck back, pulling the egg back toward the nest. This motion was repeated until the egg was back in the nest.

But then the researchers noted that if the egg rolled away from the goose and down a hill, the goose continued the motions of raking the egg back into the nest without the egg even being there. So once the motion of retrieving the egg was begun, it continued even though it wasn’t accomplishing anything.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.