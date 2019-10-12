By Active citizenship is a vital aspect of being a lifelong learner. Dynamic Learning champions the ongoing personal pursuit of knowledge motivated by desires for self-sustainability, social inclusion, active citizenship and personal development. As the Harvard Business Review said, “lifelong learning is good for your health, your wallet and your social life.”
This week, we feature speakers who each personify “Active Citizenship” and other vital attributes of lifelong learning.
Warren Ferguson, an international businessman, is an active Kerr County citizen who has truly helped to make Kerrville a better community. He has advised many local boards, mentored scores of local nonprofit organizations and is active in his own daily pursuit of lifelong learning. In fact, Warren has cultivated the habit of finishing each day by seeking to identify “What have I learned today?”
Donald S. Frazier, Ph.D, is an adjunct professor of Texas studies at Schreiner University and president of the McWhiney History Education Group. One day, while sitting in his office in Buffalo Gap, he received a phone call from an unlikely source: legendary rock musician Phil Collins. Soon after that phone call, Frazier and an artistic crew flew to Switzerland to photograph Collins’ extensive collection of Alamo artifacts and begin a process that will benefit the cultural heritage of Texas.
Included in Collins 200-piece Alamo collection was Jim Bowie’s legendary knife, one of four existing rifles known to have belonged to Davy Crockett, as well as his fringed leather musket ball pouch.
Collins eventually donated his priceless collection of artifacts to the Texas General Land Office, guardian of the Alamo on behalf of the people of Texas. In a few years, you will be able to see the entire collection in a world-class Alamo exhibit.
A few years ago, Frazier entered into a partnership with Schreiner University to develop their Texas studies curriculum. Their joint objective is to help students better understand the cultural experience of being Texan and the future of our state.
HOW TEXAS WON THE CIVIL WAR : 6 P.M. OCT. 22, SCHREINER UNIVERSITY, CCAC RIVER ROOM
Frazier, a dynamic Texas historian, loves to quote Mark Twain: “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it certainly rhymes.”
Frazier will lead the upcoming DLI Class “How Texas Won the Civil War,” where participants will be guided through a historical perspective of how modern Texas arose from the the Civil War. Included will be Frazier’s research of how American settlement of Texas helped cause the war and ways that this national calamity served to benefit Texas.
Frazier said he hopes that DLI participants will come away with greater appreciation for the historical processes that shaped Texas.
“People don’t usually associate Stephen F. Austin with the American Civil War, yet his actions and aspirations for the state started a process that helped cause that war,” he said. “Few, also think of the American Civil War as a process that shaped the development of Texas. They will learn that it was a very big deal, indeed.”
This DLI Class examines three aspects of Texas history: First, how the processes of settling Texas played a part in sparking the Civil War; second, what Texas’s participation in the war looking like; and third, what effect the war had on how Texas developed.
We asked Frazier what that led him down the pathway of knowledge to be teaching this class. “One of my life’s works has been to answer the question, ‘What did Texas do in the Civil War?’ This presentation is part of my conclusion,” he said. “Most people see the Civil War as a sideshow to Texas history. I will argue that it was central, the catalyst, for Texas as we know it today.”
GEO-POLITICS — A GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE: 6 P.M. OCT. 24, DIETERT CENTER
Ferguson has worked in 88 countries across the world. You might say that he is wired to enjoy a global perspective on the world. He loves keeping current with shifting geo-politics and has prepared an impressive fall 2019 “Global Perspective” to share with DLI participants.
Ferguson believes there are rewards for updating ones global perspective, and he promises that his DLI class will feature the “Ferguson 5 F’s: Fast, focused, flexible, fluid and fun.”
Ferguson has six decades of experience in small and large businesses. He holds a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from Southern Methodist University. He has worked for Boeing, Texas Instruments and sold a business to General Electric.
“I have a lot of business experience all over the world, and I’ve traveled a ton,” he said.
In addition to updating your 2019 global perspective, Ferguson will help you find resources to answer your global geo-political questions, showing how you can find answers to globally restricted information, stay current and share the rewards of understanding all that are you exposed to — 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Remember: Learning is a treasure that follows its owner everywhere!
DLI Chairman Jeff Anderson is servant pastor of SERV Kerrville, a nonprofit collaborating with community partners.
