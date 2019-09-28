The end of this month will mark the 50th anniversary of a significant event in my life. I began service in the U.S. Army on Sept. 30, 1969.
I graduated college in May 1969 with a degree in mathematics. My plans were to begin post-graduate work in computer science at Kansas State University. I was fortunate to have received financial assistance from the university, and most of my college costs were covered.
In July 1969, I was ordered to report to the Armed Forces Entrance and Examination Station (AFEES) in Kansas City for pre-induction screening. After two days of physical and mental testing, I was classified 1A — eligible for military service.
The Selective Service granted an educational deferment (2S) to college students in good standing. This deferment only applied to successful undergraduate work. Even though I had plans to continue my post-graduate education, I would no longer receive a deferment from the draft.
When I returned home, my father asked me about the results of the testing in Kansas City. I told him that I was 1A and subject to the draft. He asked me what I planned to do. I shrugged.
He said, “You know they are going to get you.”
I notified Kansas State University that I would not be able to begin studies in the coming term
In early September, I received a letter from the local draft board. I did not open the letter and, after several days, my mother asked when I was going to read it. I told her that I already knew what it said.
I finally relented and read the letter — I was ordered to report to the Dodge City Post Office at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 29, for transportation to the AFEES in Kansas City for induction into the military.
The military draft ended in December 1972. It is estimated that 2.2 million entered military service through the draft during the Vietnam War (1964-75). About 9 million Americans served on active duty during this time.
There were ways to avoid the draft. Many of my peers voluntarily joined the service. This included performing active duty service as well as service in the reserves and the National Guard. My twin brother enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served four years as a computer operator.
Many joined the military in order to select an occupation of choice. It was well known at the time that the combat arms did not have enough volunteers and that they depended heavily on the draft in order to fill the ranks.
The Army and Marine Corps filled infantry, artillery, cavalry and armor positions with large numbers of draftees.
My last opportunity to join was at the reception center at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. A recruiter offered draftees one more chance to join. The recruiter applied gentle pressure when he said, “You know if you do not join, you are going to Vietnam, and you are going to be in the infantry.”
He suggested that with my education, I may want to enlist for aviation and become a helicopter pilot. He did not convince me to change my mind.
Most people under the age of 70 have little or no knowledge of the Selective Service or the draft. A young person once asked me how the government could compel someone to serve in the military.
I told him that a line at the bottom of the draft notice said, “Failure to report at the time and place as ordered may result in a fine or imprisonment or both.”
He thought I was kidding.
Gary Noller is commander of the Cpl. Jacob C. Leicht AMVETS Post 1000 in Kerrville. He can be reached at gnoller@aol.com.
