In one of two old photos that show the first location of Louis Schreiner Field between Ingram and Kerrville, the camera is aimed to the north. The road going through the photo to the right is Texas 27. In both images, Louis Schreiner Field is marked with a circle, at the top of the fork of Texas 27 and Arcadia Loop.
In one of two old photos that show the first location of Louis Schreiner Field between Ingram and Kerrville, the camera is aimed to the south, toward Kerrville. Texas 27 runs from the top to the right side of the photo. In both images, Louis Schreiner Field is marked with a circle, at the top of the fork of Texas 27 and Arcadia Loop.
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr.
