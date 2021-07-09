On July 1, 1932, the Guadalupe flooded to record levels, and I’ve heard so many stories about that flood, I know that it was quite an event.

When so many people share stories about the same thing, and show me photographs and begin to point out how high the water really got — well, you just know that the thing really got everyone’s attention. The big flood of ‘32 was just such an event.

