Louise Hays Park is under water during the flood of 1932. This photo was taken from downtown Kerrville, with the old Cascade Swimming Pool, which was in the 700 block of Water Street, seen in the foreground.
This house in Ingram sustained heavy damage during the 1932 flood.
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr.
A view of the Guadalupe River from downtown Kerrville during the flood of 1932.
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr.
Citizens inspect the damage caused by the 1932 flood on the grounds of the old school in Hunt.
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr.
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr.
A cypress tree rests on a headstone after flooding hit the area in 1932.
On July 1, 1932, the Guadalupe flooded to record levels, and I’ve heard so many stories about that flood, I know that it was quite an event.
When so many people share stories about the same thing, and show me photographs and begin to point out how high the water really got — well, you just know that the thing really got everyone’s attention. The big flood of ‘32 was just such an event.
