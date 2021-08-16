The first week of school has parents hopping and kids filled with excitement and maybe a little apprehension. I remember those days myself as a child, and also as a mom of two children. My in-town family had a tradition for the last 30 years of going out to eat the first day of school so we could hear all about how their day went.
We have had this annual tradition with my two girls and my brother’s three kids, but this year will be different. The youngest of the group is heading off to Texas A&M this week, so we feel a little discombobulated. In the past, we would have dinner and Facetime or text the kids who had already headed out to college or working. This year, I guess the parents will have to do it alone. It’s definitely another chapter in our story of life. Now I have grandkids, but since most of them live out of town, we will have to carry on the tradition by making a phone call to see how their day went.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
