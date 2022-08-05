It’s hard to believe, but school starts in Kerrville on Aug. 15, less than two weeks away. Teachers report to work this coming Monday, though if I remember my wife’s long teaching career correctly, teachers have been at work all summer long, getting ready for the new school year.

Years ago, my friend Lanza Teague, who shares my interest in local history, let me copy a manuscript written by her aunt, Anna Belle Council Roland, titled “The Growing Pains of a Shingle Camp: The Story of a Town.” The handwritten document is full of interesting stories about our community’s history.

