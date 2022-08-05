Students line up for photo day at Cabbage Hill School in 1902. This was the town’s first school for Black students, long before integration in Texas. The school was near the intersection of Francisco Lemos and Schreiner streets.
Students play on the grounds of Tivy School in 1910. The school was opened in 1891.
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr.
An undated postcard features Tivy High School in Kerrville.
Tivy School in 1893. The building currently houses the Kerrville Independent School District’s administation offices.
Tivy High School, the former Tivy School, is shown in this 1907 image.
Students and nuns pose for a photo in front of the Our Lady of the Guadalupe school around 1915. This school for Hispanic students was at the intersection of Francisco Lemos and Jefferson streets.
Capt. Joseph A. Tivy, shown below, donated the land for a new school in 1889.
It’s hard to believe, but school starts in Kerrville on Aug. 15, less than two weeks away. Teachers report to work this coming Monday, though if I remember my wife’s long teaching career correctly, teachers have been at work all summer long, getting ready for the new school year.
Years ago, my friend Lanza Teague, who shares my interest in local history, let me copy a manuscript written by her aunt, Anna Belle Council Roland, titled “The Growing Pains of a Shingle Camp: The Story of a Town.” The handwritten document is full of interesting stories about our community’s history.
