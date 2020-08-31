Several weeks ago a bizarre fiasco occurred in Lafayette Square between the White House and historic St. John’s Church. Amid the chaos of government troops (American citizens) versus (demonstrating fellow American citizens) among clouds of tear gas, a motley group of government dignitaries (also American citizens) emerged from a side walkway of the partly burned and boarded up church, during which an upside down Bible was held high as a symbolic icon of ... what? Apparently the gathered dignitaries were seemingly oblivious of its unique and holy contents and message from God, to love one another as fellow members of the body of Christ.
The proper intended use of this Holy Book of the Christian faith is inside out. In its open pages are included unique contents of hope and love and salvation (as well as horrendous accounts of human sin and human genocide and unbelievable examples of man’s inhumanity to man.) God created all people for community with him and each other as members of his loving family through Christ.
