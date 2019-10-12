The Pastor proclaimed over fallen musical artist Smokey Robinson, “There is mighty power in the name of Jesus!”
Hollywood actor Leon Issac Kennedy, a lifelong friend of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Smokey Robinson was relating Smokey’s miracle healing from near-death drug addiction to recovery.
We were meeting to discuss a potential motion picture featuring Smokey. Our discussion was sparked by mutual interest in sharing life application lessons learned from Smokey’s Motown Hitsville USA music factory in Detroit on the silver screen.
The leadership lessons involved renowned musical artists such as Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Stevie Wonder, The Jackson Five and others. Yet these lessons paled in comparison to the dramatic miracle intervention of a caring friend who never gave up on Smokey.
This story of Smokey’s near-death drug addiction to recovery occurred after Motown transplanted its operations to Hollywood. Gradually, Smokey began a downward spiral into drug addiction. Ultimately, he gave up on life and walled himself off from contact with previous relationships.
Longtime friend Kennedy grew concerned with Smokey never returning phone messages and, one day, traveled to his home and rang the doorbell.
Following persistent ringing, Smokey requested from inside that Leon go away and leave him alone. Leon persevered and, after several hours, coaxed Smokey onto the front porch to pray together.
There on the porch, these two brothers in Christ prayed together for hours until the Holy Spirit motivated Smokey into Leon’s car to visit a local church.
What happened next was the captivating story we discussed sharing on the silver screen. The pastor prayed that Smokey’s demons would leave him through the mighty “Power in the Name of Jesus!”
Immediately, Smokey felt like he was supernaturally levitating and, in retrospect, was instantly healed of his addictions.
What is it about the “Power in the Name of Jesus” that makes life transformation possible? Jesus spoke to this mighty power, that we might liken to experiencing Christmas every day.
“Very truly I tell you, my Father will give you whatever you ask in my name.” — John 16:23
The Apostle Paul explained the source of the power in the Name of Jesus.
“Therefore God has highly exalted Him and has freely bestowed on Him the name that is above every name, that at the mention of the name of Jesus every knee shall bow, of those in heaven, those on earth and those under the earth and that every tongue shall confess that Jesus Christ is Lord to the Glory of God the Father.” — Philippians 2:9-11.
The actual name “Jesus” was first delivered by an angel from Heaven
to Mary.
“Behold, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus.” — Luke 1:31.
The name Jesus, in Greek, means Savior, and Paul’s letter to the Philippians says that being faithful to His earthly task, Jesus humbled Himself, becoming obedient to the point of death and willing to die for the sins of the world. God then exalted Jesus and gave access of infinite power to believers by calling upon the name of Jesus Christ.
The Angel explained to Mary:
“The Holy Spirit will come upon you, and the power of the Most High will overshadow you; therefore the child to be born will be called holy-the Son of God. … For nothing will be impossible with God.” — Luke 1:35,37.
The Psalms refer to this power as a strong tower, which saints can run to in times of trouble.
Whatever we face, our first choice should always be to call upon the name of Jesus Christ, for through the power of His name, the foundations of all opposition are shaken and demons tremble.
Addictions, cancer, poverty, depression, loneliness, unemployment, keeping up with the Joneses and all of the things keeping us captive are inferior and subservient to the powerful Name of Jesus.
His power promises joy in the midst of mourning, love in the midst of hate, peace in the midst of problems and protection in the midst of tribulation.
Jesus never promised us a trouble-free life. Indeed, he said that in this world, we will experience “tribulation and trials and distress and frustration.”
He did promise “perfect peace and confidence in the midst of these trials,” because He has “deprived the world of power to harm you and conquered it for you.” — John 16:33, AMP.
Whatever circumstances, trials or tribulations we are facing, they are just names that are all under one greater name — Jesus Christ. So call upon the mighty liberating power available to us in the name of Jesus. For Jesus is the way, the truth and the life.
When we pray in His name, we access, here on Earth, the full powers of Heaven, and give glory to the only true God!
Prayer: Jesus, nothing is impossible when we call upon your mighty power.
“You hold our every moment, You calm our raging seas, You walk with us through fire and You heal our disease.”
Help us every day to take hold of your transforming power that we may acquire joy, love, peace, healing and protection by calling upon the name of Jesus Christ! Amen.
Jeff Anderson is Servant Pastor of SERV Kerrville, a nonprofit collaborating with community partners to empower lifelong learning. He welcomes your comments at jeff@Leadershipinc.us.
