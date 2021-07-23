Four women enjoy an outing on the river in this photo dated Feb. 11, 1910. The postcard is titled “Boating on the Guadalupe River Kerrville Texas.” A handwritten note on the side reads: “Come down and take a ride can’t you?”
Swimmers and boaters gather in the Guadalupe River. This postcard is titled “Bathing at Lakeside Park, Kerrville, Texas.” Lakeside Park was located between E and F streets
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr.
Two men fish in the Guadalupe. This postcard is titled “Rounding the Point, Guadalupe River, near Kerrville, Texas.”
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr.
Motorists drive across the river. This post postcard, from the 1920s, is titled “Singing Falls on the Guadalupe River, Kerrville, Texas.”
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr.
A group gathers to dine beside the Guadalupe River. This postcard is titled “Picnic Party, Lakeside, Kerrville.”
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr.
Four women enjoy an outing on the river in this photo dated Feb. 11, 1910. The postcard is titled “Boating on the Guadalupe River Kerrville Texas.” A handwritten note on the side reads: “Come down and take a ride can’t you?”
I’m getting to be one of those old-timers who says things like “I’ve never seen a greener July.” Because of the many rains we’ve received this year, the hills and fields look greener and more alive than I can ever remember. It’s as if the plants and trees are coming back even stronger after the harsh winter storms of February.
And because of the rains, our river and creeks are flowing with lots of water. In some years they’d be dry by now, with long stretches between pools of water. Not this year. The streams look healthy and full of life.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.