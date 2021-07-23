I’m getting to be one of those old-timers who says things like “I’ve never seen a greener July.” Because of the many rains we’ve received this year, the hills and fields look greener and more alive than I can ever remember. It’s as if the plants and trees are coming back even stronger after the harsh winter storms of February.

And because of the rains, our river and creeks are flowing with lots of water. In some years they’d be dry by now, with long stretches between pools of water. Not this year. The streams look healthy and full of life.

