Free coronavirus testing, June 30

A free COVID-19 testing site will be at the Doyle School Community Center, 110 W Barnett St., until 4 p.m. today.

The coronavirus pandemic continued its surge in the Hill Country, and there may be no letting up as the virus continues to sicken people in Kerrville with 12 new cases reported on Wednesday — just as Texas reported more than 8,000 new cases on the same day. 

All of this comes as city officials brace for another increase in cases after more than 500 people showed up at the Doyle Center to be screened for COVID-19 — the virus caused by the coronavirus. So many people showed up at the Doyle Center to get tested on Tuesday that the event shut down more than an hour early.

