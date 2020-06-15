As expected, humidity values will be much higher today, and this will make it feel a bit uncomfortable during the day.
The good news is that increasing humidity could bring us some showers and isolated thunderstorms, too. If they develop, no severe weather is expected at this time.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies start the day off today. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast during the day. Widespread rainfall is not expected, but hopefully some garden variety rain will occur for some of us out there.
Highs should top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Southeast winds increase to 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon, but could become gusty near any showers and storms that pop up.
Models indicate low clouds spreading across the region during the late night and early morning hours Wednesday. Lows drop into the middle 60s.
Skies become partly to mostly sunny Wednesday with warmer daytime highs in the lower to middle 90s. Southerly winds remain gusty at 10 to 20 mph.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
