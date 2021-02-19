Wow! What a series of storms.
Over the past few days, many have had to come up with some clever ways to find shelter and stay warm, prepare meals, find water and solve problems none of us expected to face.
I will be forever grateful to the crews who worked so hard to provide us power and water here in Kerrville. I know the Kerrville Public Utility Board didn’t cause the rolling blackouts — those were a gift from the oddly named Electric Reliability Council of Texas — and KPUB crews worked long hard hours to help its customers get power after the ice storm brought down limbs and power lines all over our community.
The city of Kerrville water department crews faced other challenges, some of which were caused by the rolling blackouts, which caused some of their water pumps to go offline. Since they couldn’t pump the water, the water pressure in many of Kerrville’s water lines fell so low many houses had no water for several days. I’m thankful to all of the city crews who helped get water back into people’s homes.
The sheriff’s department, the police forces in both Kerrville and Ingram, and the local fire departments also were working under tremendous extra burdens, responding to calls for help, often finding themselves in peril just trying to get to the locations where help was needed. I’m thankful to all of our community’s first responders, many of whom placed themselves in danger trying to help others.
While many city residents faced huge challenges this week, those out of the city, in the more rural areas of our county, often faced even greater challenges. I’ve read several Facebook posts of extreme conditions folks have endured for many days. I admire the courage and grace they’ve shown during these trying days.
I’ve also noticed many stories of neighbors helping neighbors. In one story, a rancher needed water for his livestock, and a neighbor provided help. Other stories told of neighbors sharing what they had with those who needed help, bringing blankets or firewood, whatever was needed during the crisis.
Several churches and schools opened their doors to provide shelter from the storms. Food and supplies were provided. I know lives were saved because of these efforts.
While the difficulties of shelter, food and water were faced by many, one small modern convenience was also missing this week: few had access to the Internet. While it might sound trivial, like depriving someone the opportunity to view social media or otherwise waste time online, it also caused some serious problems. It was harder to communicate — to share information from officials to citizens, from neighbor to neighbor, even to check the weather forecasts. The Internet has become such an important part of our daily lives, and it’s painfully evident how much we depend upon it when it is suddenly absent.
At the turn of the last century, of course, many of the problems we lived through this week would have been just the same: shelter, water, food. Loss of electricity would not have played as large a role, since fewer people had electricity in their homes. Many of the basic utilities we take for granted were not available to most people at that time. They were blessed to have no Internet, too.
What they did rely on, however, was each other. Neighbors helping neighbors, churches and schools providing aid, officials doing everything possible to solving the problems citizens faced.
Just like this week, when neighbors helped neighbors, and we all lived through history.
Until next week, all the best and stay warm.
Joe Herring Jr. is a Kerrville native who is thankful to live here in Kerr County. His column appears each weekend in The Kerrville Daily Times.
