A pamphlet touting The Mountain Park Sanatorium, which once stood on the grounds of the current Kerrville State Hospital, was published sometime around 1916. Photos in the pamphlet include this one of the main building, which had 34 rooms.
Photos from the collection of Joe Herring Jr./Kerr County Historical Commissio
A pamphlet touting The Mountain Park Sanatorium, which once stood on the grounds of the current Kerrville State Hospital, was published sometime around 1916. Photos in the pamphlet include this one of the north end of the 145-foot porch.
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr./Kerr County Historical Commission
A pamphlet touting The Mountain Park Sanatorium, which once stood on the grounds of the current Kerrville State Hospital, was published sometime around 1916. Photos in the pamphlet include this one of one of the individual hollow tile cottages, which featured a screened sleeping porch, living room, bathroom, clothes closet and trunk room.
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr./Kerr County Historical Commission
A pamphlet touting The Mountain Park Sanatorium, which once stood on the grounds of the current Kerrville State Hospital, was published sometime around 1916. Photos in the pamphlet include this one of the living room of a hollow tile cottage.
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr./Kerr County Historical Commission)
A pamphlet touting The Mountain Park Sanatorium, which once stood on the grounds of the current Kerrville State Hospital, was published sometime around 1916. Photos in the pamphlet include this one of a view of the Guadalupe River from the north roof garden.
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr./Kerr County Historical Commission
A few weeks ago, a friend sent over a link to a website that shows the pages of a pamphlet I’d never seen before. It is the scan of a 32-page booklet advertising the Mountain Park Sanatorium, which once stood on the grounds of the present-day Kerrville State Hospital.
This is how a lot of local history is being preserved these days — with information and images uploaded to the internet, accessible by anyone with a computer and an internet connection.
