Upper level high pressure will strengthen over the next few days, bringing us a prolonged period of hot and dry weather conditions across the Hill Country.
Brief low clouds will clear off mid-morning on Thursday. Skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 90s. We may flirt with 100 degrees across portions of the area during the afternoon hours.
