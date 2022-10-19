Many adults, notwithstanding age, attribute their own life lessons and successes to older and wiser people who have been an important part of their lives while growing up. Parents, teachers, neighbors, mentors, siblings, authors, coaches and ministers are just a few of the individuals who impact us at an early age and teach us, whether by their words or actions, valuable and lasting lessons, which we hold on to as we grow older and wiser.
Last Friday night, at the Our Lady of the Hills high school six-man football game against Brooks Collegiate Academy from San Antonio, everyone, including the teams, fans, coaches and any other observer, learned, or in many cases, re-learned a valuable life lesson they won’t forget. At least, I won’t. The teacher was not a wise, older person, but the OLH football team — seven young men, ages 15 through 17 — exhibited true grit and toughness, as they taught us what World War II leader Prime Minister Winston Churchill of England meant when he said, “Never give in, never give in, never, never, never, never!”
