To sustain our local ecosystem, native plants are essential, and many non-native plants are extremely detrimental. Non-natives may seed out more easily, grow faster and use more water — proliferating and crowding out native species until the natives become extinct.
Native plants, on the other hand, have lived here for centuries (without fertilizer or pesticides), have evolved to withstand our temperature and moisture extremes and our poor soil and have supported the local wildlife by providing food and shelter for our native animals, birds and insects.
