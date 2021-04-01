The Tivy High School band and early area residents gather behind the new Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library on dedication day. Across the Guadalupe River, the Brinkman mansion can be seen on a hill in the distance, and another building can be seen on a hill to the right.
With a mosaic of Italian glass at their backs, dignitaries attend the dedication of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library. From left are Mrs. Howard E. Butt, Mrs. Fred Saur, Lady Bird Johnson, Howard E. Butt and Gordon Monroe, who was mayor of Kerrville at the time.
Boaters spend some time on the Guadalupe River as two locals fish from the bank across from the new Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library in this 1967 photo. The river cliff grows wild to allow for bird cover along the banks of the Guadalupe.
The Tivy High School band and early area residents gather behind the new Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library on dedication day. Across the Guadalupe River, the Brinkman mansion can be seen on a hill in the distance, and another building can be seen on a hill to the right.
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr.
With a mosaic of Italian glass at their backs, dignitaries attend the dedication of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library. From left are Mrs. Howard E. Butt, Mrs. Fred Saur, Lady Bird Johnson, Howard E. Butt and Gordon Monroe, who was mayor of Kerrville at the time.
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr.
Children hear a story as they sit in the shade in the back of the library.
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr.
Boaters spend some time on the Guadalupe River as two locals fish from the bank across from the new Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library in this 1967 photo. The river cliff grows wild to allow for bird cover along the banks of the Guadalupe.
I am always so thankful when people share Kerr County historical items and photographs with me. Almost every week, I get to see items that tell a part of our com-munity’s story, and many times it’s a part of our story I’ve never seen before.
This week, for instance, a kind person shared some pages her grandmother, Sara Given Rockey, wrote about the opening and dedication of Kerrville’s Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, which included some photographs taken by A.C. Jorns and John LaFleur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.