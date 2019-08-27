One great pleasure of writing is receiving thoughtful comment from people of wide-ranging life experience; these are responses to various columns:
Jeanette, Kerrville, life-long teacher of small children: There has to be a way to protect our freedoms without allowing these disturbed people to continue these horrendous acts.
Fletcher, Asheville, North Carolina, retired pastor and seminary teacher: Christians, while denouncing evil, also need to lift up signs of hope, signs that God is working in His world. One such might be your story of the lad in El Paso (who suggested “Do a good deed for each person lost.”)
Judy, Las Cruces, New Mexico, after worldwide Foreign Service career: It shows what we all face dealing with people in our lives. Doing good instead of complaining is a wonderful way to attack things. I was a Republican until 2016. Trump really scared me. Though some of his actions have helped, many have not and I fear we’re fast losing the respect of the western world. We cannot exist in the world on our own.
John, Amarillo, retired doctor: I did not vote for Trump, but do not think he is responsible for the deterioration of civil discourse in this country. The hateful response which exploded the morning after the election opened my eyes to the hate of the left, the philosophy which I experienced in my youth that forced us to leave our home country — Hungary.
Bob in Kerrville, retired judge: I’m concerned that identity politics, which has always been divisive, is becoming more polarizing because it is becoming more racially and ethnically oriented. That kind of conflict overrides fundamental principles, such as the rule of law that should unite us as a people.
Diana in Kerrville, British-born thinker: British law is by far the best (naturally!). Anyone who exhibits suspicious characteristics should be monitored by the police. Most nations have disturbed people, but they don’t go off and slaughter people. Guns enable anyone, mentally ill or not, to commit crimes. Get rid of the damn guns or this will continue. The Constitutional right to freedom of speech says SPEECH, nothing else, yet Americans take it to mean the freedom to DO as well as SAY whatever they want.
Pam C, Kerrville, retired teacher: We’re a Democratic Republic which seems so wise. Our Constitutional writers were brilliant, argued stridently, and whittled out a document and form of government that has so far stood the tests of time and culture. That’s not always appreciated in the heat of the moment.
Our current experience isn’t a Cold War (the President will talk to ANYBODY unless publicly slighted — then beware!) so much as a global tug of war, with very clear sides representing good and evil values on each side of the rope. In the play yard are those who don’t want either side mad at them — interesting — and scary — to watch!
Judy again: Our country will never get back on track until politicians think more of the people’s needs than those of their party. Only one Democratic debater brought that up. Not even one talked of paying our debts. Spending and borrowing will be, I fear, our demise. Everything points to our next foreign threat coming from the East — should some of the countries espoused by our president combine forces, we’d be in a really bad place.
Bob, retired Baltimore Sun journalist: We have attempted to export our values for years, with varying results. We had luck with the Axis nations after WWII but have failed with Russia (despite the Soviet collapse); in China, Mao won the day; in Latin America, dictators (civilian and military) have come and gone and Cuba remains a singular failure; our Middle East record remains dismal but then I’m not sure even God knows what to do with that area. I hope Trump and Xi can reach an accord on trade. There’s no question we’ve been at a disadvantage for years; I think Americans have become addicted to cheap goods without realizing the over-all damage to U.S. manufacturing. Where China will take its military appetite I don’t know.
Andy, Santa Fe, New Mexico, retired from many things, now painting: One can get so far from Earth into space that one cannot see what is going on between members of the human race. Some people close up on Earth cannot (through rose-colored glasses) see what is going on!
In a complicated world, we all try! I hope you enjoyed these comments from friends..
Verna Benham, who lives in Kerrville, worked for the U.S. Foreign Service, which took her across the globe, including to Argentina, Taiwan and Chile.
