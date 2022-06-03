Southern Oaks Church will host an evening of free live music, grilled hot dogs, chips and dessert, in a family-friendly atmosphere to celebrate the church’s acquisition of property by the Guadalupe River.
It will be 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, June 24. Gates open at 6:15 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Parking is free. A shuttle to the event area will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.