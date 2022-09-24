A story in a recent issue of Christian Century Magazine tells of the “small city of Vinton, Iowa, population 5,000, about 40 miles north of Cedar Rapids, closed its library because so many staff quit after facing complaints and harassment from community members about LGBTQ employees and the display of LGBTQ-related titles.
“Of nearly 5,800 materials in the children’s section, seven books were labeled LGBTQ or related, while 173 of the books had Christian themes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.