It was the equivalent of today’s Paris or New York, renowned for its buildings and culture as well as its laissez-faire moral standards.
This Greek city was one of the wealthy cosmopolitan capitals of the East. Founded in the 4th century BC, its geographical location made it a crossroads of important trade routes, positioning it as the chief city of the Near East.
In the decades following Jesus’ resurrection, the City of Antioch became the key springboard for sending Christian missionaries to the entire Gentile world.
In fact, believers in Christ were first called Christians in Antioch. One of the leaders responsible was Barnabas, whose name means “son of encouragement.”
Pastor Nicky Gumbel said it this way: “Encouragement is not flattery or empty praise; it is like verbal sunshine that inspires you with hope and confidence.”
Barnabas “encouraged them all to remain true to the Lord with all their hearts. He was a good man, full of the Holy Spirit and faith, and a great number of people were brought to the Lord.” (Acts 11:23–24)
We each need family, friends and acquaintances around us who are like Barnabas, especially when circumstances overshadow our lives.
Recently, I experienced an unexpected illness that produced an extended stay in hospitals. While my near two months of hospital nights did not produce frequent guest-points, they provided me with a gift of immense value — a vast reservoir of encounters with encouragers.
My encounters with encouragers began immediately in the ER and were personified by RN Sarah Hall at Peterson Hospital who, on two occasions, went out of her way to comfort me as we prepared for surgical procedures.
Sarah proved to be a model for the scores of nurses, assistants, doctors, therapists and others who provided truly outstanding care and attention.
One hospital nurse even came by on a break to share fellowship and communion.
All encounters led me to realize how many of today’s health care workers view their careers as ministries with true passions to encourage others.
With the advent of the coronavirus, massive hospital employment cutbacks, increased safety concerns and vacillating schedules, my hospital support teams always ignored their own burdens and came across as completely focused on my needs. When the virus lockdowns were instituted, precluding outside visitors, the health care team became my personal access point to human interaction.
Back home, my wife, Barbara, was fortunate to have family members and friends giving her support and encouragement, as well.
I am also the beneficiary of scores of personal relationships who have gone out of their way to encourage me with prayers, visits, calls, meals and notes.
In retrospect, I realize that encouragement is like verbal sunshine. It costs nothing yet warms people’s hearts and inspires you with hope.
In short, we need those around us who are like Barnabas, and each of us has opportunities to be like Barnabas, providing verbal sunshine to other people.
Prayer: Father, bless each person who has encouraged us recently with their prayers and verbal sunshine. May each of these Barnabases receive favor from You that far exceeds the blessings they bestowed upon us.
Jeff Anderson is Servant Pastor of SERV Kerrville, a nonprofit collaborating with community partners to empower lifelong learning. He welcomes your comments at Jeff@Leadershipinc.us.
