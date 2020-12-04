As I study local history, I come across hundreds of stories about people who worked hard to make our community a better place. Some are people you’ve probably heard of before, but most are folks few remember.

From time to time, I put up a history display at Pint & Plow Brewing Company, in their coffee shop, thanks to the generosity of the Walther family who make a wall there available to me. I call these displays a “Pop-Up” Museum, because they’re temporary and come and go without notice.

