A new "Pop Up" Museum at Pint & Plow Brewing Company features the stories of six local women who had an impact on Kerrville. From left are Florence Butt, Camilla Salter, Itasco Wilson, Zelma Hardy, Clarabelle Snodgrass and Susan Sander.
A wall at Pint & Plow Brewing Company, 332 Clay St., features information about six women who were leaders in Kerr County.
Joe Herring Jr.
As I study local history, I come across hundreds of stories about people who worked hard to make our community a better place. Some are people you’ve probably heard of before, but most are folks few remember.
From time to time, I put up a history display at Pint & Plow Brewing Company, in their coffee shop, thanks to the generosity of the Walther family who make a wall there available to me. I call these displays a “Pop-Up” Museum, because they’re temporary and come and go without notice.
