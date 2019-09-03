Have you heard about Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) or as another put it, Modern Magical Theory? This is what allows candidates to promise virtually unlimited government spending without ill effects on our currency, our standard of living or our liberty. It’s based on these assumptions:
• Because government has monopoly power over the currency, it doesn’t have the same constraints as households or businesses. (It can just print money.)
• Governments should spend first to guarantee full employment, then decide how much to tax or borrow. The central bank can just enter money into accounts to make up the difference.
• A government deficit is a private sector plus, producing greater personal prosperity, which is the normal order of things.
• Fiscal deficits don’t matter as long as countries borrow in their own currencies and inflation stays in check.
It sounds like our government’s way of justifying what it has already been doing for many years. Political support for taming deficits has melted away. Congress, which cannot find agreement about dealing with any of our nation’s problems (health care, immigration, gun control, social-media control), in July found complete accord to increase spending and raise the government’s borrowing limit.
A former French finance minister complained that the U.S. gets away with very risky behavior that other countries can only dream of because of our “exorbitant privilege” of having the world’s reserve currency. The Wall Street Journal reports overseas buyers rushing to buy $64 billion of U.S. stocks and bonds in June. However irresponsible we are, American assets are seen as a haven for economies of the world doing worse than we are. No cataclysmic consequences so far, U.S. voters think — why worry?
Other voices, the Committee for Responsible Government for one, say our government’s debt is rising unsustainably. It was 78 percent of our Gross Domestic Product ending 2018, projected in 30 years to be 152 percent of GDP. The interest on our debt takes a huge chunk of our budget. Stephen Moore, economist of the Heritage Foundation, recommends that, with interest rates being very low, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to refinance our national debt. We do that with mortgages; I didn’t know our government could. It involves re-issuing debt with much longer terms. The U.K. and Australia are issuing 50-year bonds with interest as low as 1 percent. I don’t understand this. Can you just switch bonds of shorter terms paying higher interest to longer terms with lower? Who would want such bonds? For sure, rising interest rates would make paying debt harder.
The Chinese worry about their national debt, too. All that belt-and-road construction in developing countries that couldn’t repay them, building up their military, etc. Some of their prize companies are in trouble because they borrowed as much as possible just because they could, not needing the money. They had yet to learn things can go down as well as up, as happened with the U.S. trade squeeze.
Younger Chinese reject the frugal habits of previous generations. A 25-year-old girl spends her entire monthly paycheck on clothes, gadgets, entertainment. “My parents’ generation, they save money, buy houses, raise kids. We see money as a thing to be spent.” It was ever thus, the cautionary voices of older generations rejected by the young.
Argentina is virtually in default, a crisis in confidence having wiped out demand for government debt. I so hate to hear that, having lived in that wonderful country for 10 years. It has everything — vast pampas full of cattle, topsoil going down 10 feet or so, a southern region as beautiful as and larger than Bavaria with mountains, lakes, water sports, fishing; further south glaciers, sea lions, penguins; a capital city built to resemble Paris, sidewalk cafes, night life, opera, cultural things; cosmopolitan, intelligent, wonderful people, a mix of Italian, British and German immigration adding to local culture. It could be a leading country of the world, but for one thing — a succession of bad governments with politicians putting personal interests ahead of the well-being of the country and its citizens.
And we have that in America. Our middle class is hard hit: Income rising 14 percent, housing up 290 percent, college tuition at four-year public colleges up 311 percent. Some legislators would like to bring needed change, but can’t make headway against an entrenched system. Old-fashioned values of hard work, responsibility, wise spending and saving are needed both in our government and in our culture.
Verna Benham, who lives in Kerrville, worked for the U.S. Foreign Service, which took her across the globe, including to Argentina, Taiwan and Chile.
