Morning temperatures are expected to remain comfortable Thursday, but humidity values will increase as we approach the weekend.
Mostly sunny skies will return Thursday with hot daytime highs in the middle to upper 90s. Winds should become east during the day, and this will increase our humidity levels later in the day. No rainfall is in the forecast.
