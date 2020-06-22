In 1847, the Choctaw Nation sent $170 to help victims of the Irish famine. The Choctaw had endured their own suffering through the forced migration to Oklahoma.
Now the Irish are reciprocating that generosity by contributing to a fund to help the Choctaw and Hopi deal with the COVID-19 crisis. The Irish goal of $1 million was exceeded when the appeal took hold on social media.
Also, about 30% of the Navajo Nation is facing the COVID-19 crisis without running water in their houses at a time when people need to be washing their hands frequently.
Two trucks deliver water to the elderly and to families with health or transportation issues. Others spend hours hauling barrels of water, often on unpaved roads.
Abandoned uranium mines have contaminated much of their groundwater. The Navajo have one of the highest coronavirus infection rates per capita in the country.
A study by DigDeep and the U.S. Water Alliance, and recently released by CNN, identified race as the strongest predictor of whether households have access to running water, a stronger indicator than either geography or income.
African American and Latino households are nearly twice as likely to lack indoor plumbing as white families. Native American households are nearly 19 times more likely to lack running water in their houses.
Among the efforts being made by government, church, philanthropic and other means to solve this crucial matter is “Living Waters for the World,” a ministry of the Synod of the Living Waters of the Presbyterian Church USA, headquartered in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
This amazing and effective enterprise trains and empowers mission teams of everyday people to change and save lives worldwide through installing and sustaining water purification systems and health education provided by working global partnerships with thousands of mission partnerships in needy communities local and worldwide.
According to the ministry’s literature, “Living Waters for the World networks come alongside water teams and partners throughout every phase of a water project, providing essential support for sustainable water systems that produce clean water in both needy local areas and worldwide.”
On a much smaller scale, a Mission Team from First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville has installed and is working with a remote community in the mountains of Guatemala in developing an effective facility and program to provide healthy and sustainable clean water for its residents.
David Tritenbach is a retired Presbyterian minister.
