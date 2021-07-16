Kerr County Animal Control & Shelter

Kerr County Animal Control and Shelter has kittens for adoption.

 Tom Holden

Kerrville Pets Alive! donated $725 to Kerr County Animal Services for the purchase of 100 Pet Link Pet Microchips. The donation was accepted by Kerr County Commissioners on Monday. 

The pet microchips will be offered to pet owners reclaiming lost pets impounded at Kerr County Animal Services as well at community microchip events. 

