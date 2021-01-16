In this week of dramatic uproar and change, I invite you to join with me in this fervent prayer for forgiveness:
“Loving God, we are a reckless people, disobedient and unworthy in obvious ways, in subtle ways and in defiant ways. We have been defiant, rebellious, refusing to follow your will. We have burst into anger, sunk into self-pity, seethed with resentment and harbored bitterness. We have resolved to do better but lost interest, grew tired, changed the subject and failed to do the good we had earlier intended. You empowered us to be your witnesses in word and deed, but we have kept our counsel and hidden our light. God, please forgive us. In Christ’s name, we pray. Amen”
