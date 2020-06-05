The spiritual importance of Christmas and Easter are well known to Christians, while the significance of celebrating Pentecost is often overlooked. Yet, Pentecost is the day the Church was born and the day when the power behind the Jesus Movement was unleashed upon our world.
Pentecost began as a harvest festival 50 days after Passover. Moreover, on the minds of thousands attending Pentecost after Christ’s resurrection, was their belief that the Torah (the first five books of our Bible) had been given on Pentecost 1,300 years earlier.
Thousands were gathered at the Temple Mount to celebrate the Jewish tradition of remembering “when the law was given.” Recalling that day when the Earth shook with flashes of lightning and God spoke in thunder as He gave the Law to Moses.
Fifty days after Jesus sacrificed His life on the cross, “the day of Pentecost had fully come.” Acts 2 reveals dynamic parallels between the giving of the Law and the giving of power to the Jesus Movement. On Mt. Sinai, God gave His Commandments on tablets of stone written with the finger of God. Now, at the beginning of the Jesus Movement atop Mt. Zion, the Spirit of God wrote His Commandments on human hearts.
At Mt. Sinai, thousands were judged because of idolatry; on Pentecost 2,000 years ago, atop Mt. Zion, thousands became fervent witnesses of faith in Jesus!
On that day, Peter after being empowered and gifted by the Spirit, declared that Jesus in His death, resurrection and ascension was creating all things new in Himself. The New Covenant that had been inaugurated by Jesus’ blood on the cross on Passover was now transforming thousands of Jews who had repented and were being in-dwelt by the Spirit of God.
From that day forward, the nations of the world could enter the New Covenant given to Israel to bless the world through the Messiah of Israel and also personally experience the power and endless energy of God’s Spirit.
And Peter said to them … and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. For the promise is for you and for your children and for all who are far off, everyone whom the Lord our God calls to himself.” (Acts 2:38-39).
Acts 2 reveals the unstoppable plan of God to equip each of us to be His witnesses. Both Passover and Pentecost were prophetic. Their ultimate fulfillment is in the Person and work of Jesus. No longer did the followers of God need to rely on the powers of their own flesh, such as knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit. Rather they shared the energy, strength and power of Jesus gifted them through the Holy Spirit.
The previously terrified Disciples were suddenly empowered to become witnesses who would change the world.
Are you doing the Lord’s work in the power of the flesh rather than of the Spirit? Pentecost reminds us the true power behind the Jesus Movement is supplied to “everyone whom the Lord calls.”
Yet to enable this power, we need daily to ask, trust and obey the Holy Spirit for guidance in all life’s circumstances!
Prayer: Father, You have given each of us Your amazing power. Fill me today with Your energy, power and strength. Amen.
Jeff Anderson is Servant Pastor of SERV Kerrville, a nonprofit collaborating with community partners to empower lifelong learning. He welcomes your comments at Jeff@Leadershipinc.us.
