What a strange last couple of weeks we’ve had. Work for two days, then relax, work for two more days, then relax, then all over again the next week. I don’t know about you, but I am ready to get back in to a rhythm.
Don’t get me wrong — I had a wonderful Christmas and New Year’s. But there is something to be said about consistency.
As I packed up the last box of Christmas decorations and put it on the shelf, I felt a great sense of accomplishment. I was ready to tackle the new year with a re-energized spirit and renewed motivation. The gorgeous weather we had last weekend helped to make it great.
But, as I went back through the house for a final review, I found a few extra items I had left out of the storage boxes.
Kind of like life, we always have a few lingering things we need to take care of.
So take the new and the old with the same spirit and motivation and get them both done. I now have a new box of decorations to add to the others on the shelf.
YOUR WORD FOR 2020
Do you make New Year’s resolutions? Do you keep them? I try really hard, but I don’t seem to succeed very often.
I was chatting with my daughter last week, and she said we should come up with one word that defines our goal for the year ahead. So, basically, concentrate on that one word and let it guide you along the journey of 2020.
I think that’s a great idea, and I have been thinking really hard about what I want my one word to be. What word would you choose? Kindness, humility, strength, happiness, health, love, supporting, responsibility, faith or forgiveness? How about giving back?
There are lots of ways to do that and lots of organizations in town that could use your assistance. We, at the Dietert Center, appreciate all the assistance from our volunteers. We could not do what we do without you.
Give Tony Ramos a call at 830-792-4044 to see if we have something that works well for you.
In the meantime, what will your word for the new year be? Let me know soon, because I might need to borrow it.
CLASSES & MORE
Club Ed is ramping up, and the new catalog is full of great classes, lectures, fun and games, fitness activities and travel opportunities.
Maybe trying something new is in the cards for you this year.
Karate classes are on Mondays, Jan. 13 through March 23, with two nightly sessions. The class for ages 5-12 years is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and the class for ages 13-adult is from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Competitive Bidding in Bridge is on Saturdays, Jan 18-March 14. Another new class is Yoga for Life, which goes for seven sessions beginning Jan 13. This yoga class is in addition to our ever-popular Chair Yoga on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and Yoga with Willie on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
This Old Clock is on Wednesdays. The class started this week, and will continue through Jan. 29.
Another new class — Workshop on How to Communicate Effectively — is set for Jan. 14.
Country Line Dancing and the Texas Two Step classes are on Wednesdays. They started this week and will continue through Feb. 12.
Reserve your seat soon for the day trip to the Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass on Feb 4.
If it doesn’t go as planned, mark your calendar for a new class that didn’t make it into the catalog, but you are sure to enjoy: Poker: A Winnable Game, starting Feb. 13 for three weeks from 1 to 3 p.m. for only $19. Then you will be ready for the next Lucky Eagle trip.
DINE WITH US
Remember that anyone, of any age, can participate in classes or eat lunch at the center.
If you are younger than 60 years of age, the price for lunch is $8, and if you are 60 or older, fill out a quick form for us and your meal is by donation ($4 is suggested).
Today we are serving chili stuffed potatoes. On Monday, we’ll have ranch chicken, and Tuesday’s menu will be stuffed pepper casserole. We’ll serve up baked chicken on Wednesday.
Come have lunch with us and tell us about your New Year’s resolution or your word for the year.
