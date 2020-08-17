A cold front was able to drop temperatures a few degrees across the Hill Country on Monday. Keep in mind this was an August cold front, so “cold” is a relative term.
I’ll call it a partly sunny day Tuesday. A couple of showers and storms are possible, but rain chances are likely to remain spotty in coverage. Highs should top out in the middle 90s. North winds become variable during the afternoon hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.