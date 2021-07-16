Singer and songwriter Dana Cooper will perform at Lazy Days Canteen, 820 Texas 39 in Ingram, at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Opening for Cooper will be James Keith.
The bar and grill will open at 6:30
