I am not sure which TV show I escaped from, whether it was “The Twilight Zone” or “Little House on the Prairie,” but I am so relieved to be back in “Happy Days.”
Welcome back to Texas and our gorgeous weather. You know the old saying, “If you don’t like the weather in Texas, wait 30 minutes, and it will change.” Well, now we can add another to the list: “If you don’t like the winter weather in Texas, wait 30 years and go somewhere tropical for that winter.”
We lost power at our house as others did on Saturday and were fortunate to buy a generator on Sunday. It was the best Valentine’s Day gift ever. Then the water went out, and I started experiments of melting snow and ice.
After more than a week without power, water, internet and phone service, you truly get a new perspective on what is important. Sure, a shower is important, but not as important as heat; and internet and phone service is important, but not as important as spending time with family and neighbors.
Our 87-year-old neighbor came to stay with us. The stories I heard about her life and she about ours would probably have never happened for not sharing the frozen tundra together. She said over and over again that she did not know if she could have made it another night in her frozen house. That was scary. Our thoughts and prayers were constant for anyone going through a similar situation.
The Dietert Center staff kept in touch with our Call Reassurance and Meals on Wheels clients daily to assess their needs and ensure they had plenty of food. Most of our wonderful clients said they had food and people checking on them daily and did not want our volunteers out on the icy roads delivering meals. A few clients were in need of extra food, and our staff members braved the icy roads to make sure they had what they needed. We were even able to pick up a prescription and deliver it to Center Point for one family.
Our Meals on Wheels volunteers were ready to go Friday when we were finally able to get deliveries completed throughout the county. We had extra help from Gateway Church members to get our rural deliveries completed on Saturday.
Rose Bradshaw from So Fast Printing helped us get those 300 hot meals prepared, and extra staff helped get them packed up. Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel, Fire Chief Eric Maloney and Kerrville Police and Fire Department staffs delivered cases of water to the center Friday so that we could give them to our clients. What a team effort!
Although our building is closed to general public use and regular programming right now, Dietert Center staff are here every day to assist those in need as best we can within safety guidelines. Give us a call for any special needs you might have for Meals on Wheels, Friendship Café Drive Thru, Medical Equipment Lending, Personal Alert Link units and our Call Reassurance program.
If you — or a senior you know — are homebound, age 60 or older and in need of a hot meal, give us a call at 830-896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
Our volunteers help us deliver the meals and also offer a warm smile and social interaction.
Our drive-thru Friendship Café is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you are age 60 or older, stop by to pick up a meal.
If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
Give us a call at 830-792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
Brenda Thompson is the executive director of the Dietert Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.