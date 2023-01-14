Thistle
My devotion for today is on the Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans.

The Presbyterian Church denomination had its origins in Scotland in the 16th century under the leadership of John Knox. The celebration of the Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans, which many of you who are of Scottish background attended last year, will be held again this year at the First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson St. in Kerrville, in its magnificent sanctuary among its more than 50 beautiful stained glass windows, including three huge rose windows in the chancel area.

