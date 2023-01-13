I’m old enough to remember an old school and church at the north corner of Francisco Lemos and Jefferson streets. In my childhood — the 1960s — the old building was in poor repair and had a fence around it to keep folks out.

What I remember most, though, was a bell that hung in one of the twin belfries. Even as a child, I knew the building was probably doomed for the wrecking ball, but I was very concerned the bell would be lost in the demolition. I often wondered how I could save that bell, and how I could enlist my friends to help. I had no idea church bells were so heavy and well beyond my ability to carry — even with friends helping.

