The north corner of Francisco Lemos and Jefferson streets is now home to storage units, but it once was the site of Our Lady of Guadalupe (shown at top in the 1920s), which was built as a school in 1915. Church services were conducted there, too, and the building was used as a makeshift hospital during the Spanish influenza epidemic in 1918.
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr.
I’m old enough to remember an old school and church at the north corner of Francisco Lemos and Jefferson streets. In my childhood — the 1960s — the old building was in poor repair and had a fence around it to keep folks out.
What I remember most, though, was a bell that hung in one of the twin belfries. Even as a child, I knew the building was probably doomed for the wrecking ball, but I was very concerned the bell would be lost in the demolition. I often wondered how I could save that bell, and how I could enlist my friends to help. I had no idea church bells were so heavy and well beyond my ability to carry — even with friends helping.
