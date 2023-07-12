A consultant hired by the city of Kerrville is expected to receive as many as 30-40 applications for the municipality’s top post by the end of the month, according to Interim City Manager Kimberly Meismer.
Aspiring city managers have until July 21 to apply, according to a presentation Meismer gave to the city council on Tuesday. The consultant, Clear Career, received at least 22 applications so far and will whittle the applicants down to six to eight semifinalists, Meismer said.
These semi-finalists will be interviewed by telephone and narrowed down to two to three finalists.
“They will conduct background checks on those folks and then recommend those folks to council for interviews,” Meismer said.
The consultant will provide the city with all resumes received and audio recordings of the telephone interviews, she said.
“Council always has the option to add or remove a finalist from the list recommended by Clear Career,” Meismer said. “Clear Career will also provide a list of questions that council may use during the interviews, but also encourages council to ask your own questions.”
The city will interview the top two to three candidates during the period of Aug. 9 and 10 — and possibly Aug. 11 if needed — and the schedule for these days is as follows:
• 2 p.m.: Applicant meets with senior city staff.
• 3 p.m.: Applicant meets with the mayor.
• 4 p.m.: Applicant takes tour of city.
• 5 p.m.: Applicant participates in meet and greet with residents.
• 6 p.m.: City council interviews applicant.
There is the potential to have a few more candidates than just the expected three, in which case more days would be allotted, Meismer said.
If the city council chooses a top candidate, an employment agreement will be negotiated, and the new city manager will then be announced, according to Meismer.
The estimated start date for the new city manager will be Oct. 2.
OTHER POSITIONS SOUGHT
According to city spokesperson Stuart Cunyus, the city of Kerrville has several other job postings as of Wednesday, including assistant superintendent of parks operations and facilities maintenance, water distribution utility worker, equipment operator parks maintenance, wastewater collections operator, light equipment operator, building inspector, parks maintenance worker, telecommunications specialist and patrol officer.
The city also is looking for an intern, a position that pays $14 an hour and closes in two months, according to the city’s website. The intern would provide advanced administrative support to “the city manager or assigned department director such as researching issues, developing policies and procedures, drafting position papers and presentations and staying abreast of current trends and developments,” according to the posting. The intern would be responsible for “special and complex projects, studies and other functions as assigned by the city manager or assigned department director,” and would have to interact frequently with the public and other city staff in a customer-friendly manner at all times.
