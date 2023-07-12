A consultant hired by the city of Kerrville is expected to receive as many as 30-40 applications for the municipality’s top post by the end of the month, according to Interim City Manager Kimberly Meismer.

Aspiring city managers have until July 21 to apply, according to a presentation Meismer gave to the city council on Tuesday. The consultant, Clear Career, received at least 22 applications so far and will whittle the applicants down to six to eight semifinalists, Meismer said.

