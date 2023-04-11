Fire King Cookware_John Moore.jpg

Columnist John Moore found a new resale shop and a vintage dish he needs. (Photo courtesy of John Moore)

Whenever I see canister sets, cookie jars, clocks and Formica dinette sets from the ’50s and ’60s, I feel as if I’ve gone home. These items adorned my youth, but as often happens, new things come and old things go.

As the ’70s made way for harvest gold and avocado green and shag carpet (a train wreck of choices in my opinion), the items that previously anchored the look of our country’s homes slowly found their way into yard sales, bazaars and trash heaps.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.