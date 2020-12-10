The Kerrville City Council appointed new members to the food service advisory board, planning and zoning commission, senior services advisory board and the zoning board of adjustment.
For the planning and zoning commission, which makes the critical first decisions on future development, the council appointment Michael Sigerman, a retired Houston firefighter and the husband of former City Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman, and Shane Bourgeois. Commissioners John Lipscomb and Clifford Tuttle were reappointment to the panel, which also includes Tricia Byrom, T. David Jones and Hunter Patterson.
For the zoning board of adjustment, the council reappointed Pablo Brinkman and Paul Zohlen, appointed Mike Asmus and Michael Killeen as regular members, and Jim Sandy as alternate member.
The senior services advisory committee saw the reappointed Misty Blevins, Karen Burkett and Christine Klima. The council appointed Karen Martin, Karen Mattox and Neil Powers to the committee.
The food service committee had Monica Egelson and Angela Fielder reappointed, while Wendy Massey and Bernadette Winn were appointed.
