Christian Assistance Ministry is once again wide open and ready to help families in the Kerr County area with their needs, whether it is food, clothing or utility assistance. They have been doing that since 1987 and have helped thousands of families and individuals in that time.
There was a noticeable drop in the number of families they helped during the pandemic, with as many as half of the previous clients needing help, but since June 7, of this year, things have been gearing up.
“We provide food and clothing for people,” said Dan Sebesta, vice president of operations for the organization. “We are proud of the fact that we remained open throughout the pandemic, when many companies could not.”
The reason for their success is simple: everyone who is associated with CAM is a volunteer, including Sebesta himself.
“There are about 100 volunteers that work with us,” Sebesta said, “and we have five teams of completely different people who work at the center each day of the week that we are open.”
The center has new hours of operation: 2-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and Friday.
Every client who comes to request help must go through an interview process, said Sebesta, during which their information is gathered and entered into a database. That allows the workers to more readily access their information when they return for their next visit.
“Clients can come to us twice a month for food and also twice a month for clothing,” said Sebesta. “Utility help is available once every three months.”
The center garners help from more than 35 area churches, a few corporate sponsors for its funding and help from volunteers.
“We are very well stocked,” said Sebesta. “If anyone needs food, please come and see us. We have so much that we can’t give enough away.”
Each week on Thursday, the Food Bank of San Antonio delivers cases of all types of food, and local merchants like H.E.B. and Walmart routinely donate breads, pastries and even flower bouquets.
The Cailloux Foundation helps out as well by purchasing animals at 4-H and county fair auctions and donating the meat from those animals to CAM to be distributed. The Peterson Foundation provides grants and financial assistance as well.
“All of our freezers and fridges are full. We have so much in the way of breads and pastries, that we sometimes have to dump some of it due to expiration and spoilage,” said Sebesta. “No one needs to go hungry.”
Nearly everyone who comes to CAM for help with food qualifies, but they do not turn anyone away, regardless of their income. Qualifications are simple. The client’s income is multiplied by 1.85 %, so most people will fall under the guidelines for help.
“It doesn’t matter if the client is close to or over the limit on income, we will serve them anyway. If someone comes in and says they need food, we give it to them,” Sebesta said.
The center is set as far as clothing and food, he said, but one thing that they do need is more volunteers.
“Our staff is up in years, many retired, and they get tired, and many of them want to travel,” said Sebesta. “We are always looking for more volunteers to help fill in and give our regulars a break.”
The obligation of each volunteer is a light one, with only about three hours per week requested of them. The center is only open two hours a day; the volunteers need to show up a bit early and stay a bit late but rarely ever go over more than three hours a day, Sebesta said.
Those who aren’t able to volunteer their time can still contribute, Sebesta said. Anyone can bring a food or a monetary donation by coming to the center at 521 Barnett St. during the posted hours.
“One thing that we ask is for anyone bringing a clothing donation is that the clothes be clean and in good repair and ready for someone to wear,” said Sebesta.
Another item in great demand is fresh fruit or produce. The center is always looking for more fresh produce items, and anyone who has extra vegetables is welcome to drop them off.
While CAM does not participate in the back to school programs to donate backpacks and school supplies, Sebesta said they see an uptick in clothing requests right before school starts each year.
“One thing that I should mention is that we have the word Christian in our name, but we do not discriminate against anyone for any reason, regardless of race, sex or any other protected class. No one has to sit through a sermon to receive our services,” said Sebesta.
With 5,500 families in their data banks and servicing about 600 families per month, they “touch” more than 30,000 individuals each year, approaching more than one million in the 34 years of their operation.
“We can’t supply all of their food needs, but if a family needs food from us every week, then that is what they will get,” said Sebesta. “We appreciate the fantastic support from the community, churches and organizations. It is incredible how much support we get.”
For more information on the Christian Assistance Ministries, go to their website, kerrcam.com or call 830-257-4222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.