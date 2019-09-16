A homeless San Antonio man was in the Kerr County jail on Monday pending transfer to the state penitentiary for his role in a criminal conspiracy to forge more than $15,000 in checks last year.
James Ivan Rone III, 49, appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson on Friday and pleaded guilty to organized crime and two counts of forgery. He was sentened to 25 years in prison.
Normally, such charges would be punishable by as much as 14 years in prison, but prosecutors successfully applied an enhancement due to Rone’s criminal history. In 1990 and 1994, Rone was convicted in Bexar County of felony retaliation and felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, respectively.
Emerson also ordered Rone to pay $1,160 for a court-appointed attorney, $309 in court costs and $2,505.37 in restitution.
Rone is listed in jail records as living at Haven for Hope, a homeless shelter in San Antonio.
Also named in the indictment are Matthew Settles, Abel Andrew Vara of San Antonio and Luis Salinas III. It’s unclear at this time whether Settles is being prosecuted.
Vara, 35, who doesn’t have an address listed in his booking record, was released from jail Friday after pleading guilty to organized crime and two counts of forgery. Emerson sentenced him to 10 years deferred adjudication probation and ordered him to pay a $3,500 fine, $562.50 for his court-appointed attorney, court costs of $686 and restitution of $2,469.26.
Salinas, 33, of San Antonio, was in jail as of Monday on bonds totaling $45,000 on charges of forgery and organized crime. His charges also are enhanced due to a prior felony conviction of felon in possession of a firearm.
