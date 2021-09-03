NORTH AMERICAN (1-1) -VS- LAMAR UNIVERSITY (1-0)
|Team
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|14
|17
|13
|3
|47
|Qtr
|Time
|Scoring Play
|NAU
|LU
|07:44
|LU - Jones, James 3 yd run (Giffen, Bailey kick), 5 plays, 30 yards, TOP 1:52
|0
|7
|01:44
|LU - Roe, Jack 42 yd pass from Dummett, Jalen (Giffen, Bailey kick) 4 plays, 60 yards, TOP 1:58
|0
|14
|11:38
|LU - Giffen, Bailey 42 yd field goal 7 plays, 40 yards, TOP 3:22
|0
|17
|09:07
|LU - Pizarro, Erik 41 yd pass from Dummett, Jalen (Giffen, Bailey kick) 3 plays, 62 yards, TOP 1:27
|0
|24
|00:13
|LU - Jones, James 1 yd run (Giffen, Bailey kick), 13 plays, 85 yards, TOP 6:59
|0
|31
|07:47
|LU - Ward, Chaz 2 yd run (Giffen, Bailey kick), 10 plays, 29 yards, TOP 5:21
|0
|38
|02:16
|LU - Venetis, Connor 38 yd pass from Chandler, Mike (Sessums, Colby kick failed) 8 plays, 57 yards, TOP 4:25
|0
|44
|14:51
|LU - Giffen, Bailey 26 yd field goal 4 plays, 6 yards, TOP 1:38
|0
|47
|06:01
|NAU - Lemus, Brandon 35 yd field goal 6 plays, 43 yards, TOP 1:12
|3
|47
|3
|47
Dummett, Lamar dismantle NAIA North American U 47-3
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Jalen Dummett threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Mike Chandler threw for a score, and Lamar beat NAIA-member North American University 47-3 on Thursday night.
James Jones ran for a pair of scores in the win. The Cardinals saw 12 ball carriers run it 54 times for 243 yards.
Randal Moore threw for 128 yards for North American.
The Cardinals started the season with 23 returning starters including 10 on offense. Lamar also features more than 50 returning letter winners, most of whom are underclassmen.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
