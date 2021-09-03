NORTH AMERICAN (1-1) -VS- LAMAR UNIVERSITY (1-0)

Team1st2nd3rd4thTotal
North American00033
 Lamar University141713347
Scoring Summary
QtrTimeScoring PlayNAULU
1st07:44LU - Jones, James 3 yd run (Giffen, Bailey kick), 5 plays, 30 yards, TOP 1:5207
1st01:44LU - Roe, Jack 42 yd pass from Dummett, Jalen (Giffen, Bailey kick) 4 plays, 60 yards, TOP 1:58014
2nd11:38LU - Giffen, Bailey 42 yd field goal 7 plays, 40 yards, TOP 3:22017
2nd09:07LU - Pizarro, Erik 41 yd pass from Dummett, Jalen (Giffen, Bailey kick) 3 plays, 62 yards, TOP 1:27024
2nd00:13LU - Jones, James 1 yd run (Giffen, Bailey kick), 13 plays, 85 yards, TOP 6:59031
3rd07:47LU - Ward, Chaz 2 yd run (Giffen, Bailey kick), 10 plays, 29 yards, TOP 5:21038
3rd02:16LU - Venetis, Connor 38 yd pass from Chandler, Mike (Sessums, Colby kick failed) 8 plays, 57 yards, TOP 4:25044
4th14:51LU - Giffen, Bailey 26 yd field goal 4 plays, 6 yards, TOP 1:38047
4th06:01NAU - Lemus, Brandon 35 yd field goal 6 plays, 43 yards, TOP 1:12347
   347

Dummett, Lamar dismantle NAIA North American U 47-3

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Jalen Dummett threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns, Mike Chandler threw for a score, and Lamar beat NAIA-member North American University 47-3 on Thursday night.

James Jones ran for a pair of scores in the win. The Cardinals saw 12 ball carriers run it 54 times for 243 yards.

Randal Moore threw for 128 yards for North American.

The Cardinals started the season with 23 returning starters including 10 on offense. Lamar also features more than 50 returning letter winners, most of whom are underclassmen.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

