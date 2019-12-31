Jaron Wesley Gilley
Services today
KERRVILLE — Services for Jaron Wesley Gilly, 43, of Kerrville, who died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his residence, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Kerrville Funeral Home, with interment to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
A time of reflection and a visitation was held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 5 to 7 p,.m., at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.
Roger B. Holt
Services Friday
KERRVILLE — Services for Roger B. Holt, 77, of Center Point, who died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Kerrville, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Father David Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Center Point Cemetery.
A Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
