KERRVILLE — A celebration of life for Ronald Eugene Simmons, 79, who died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Kerrville, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville. The ashes will be scattered thereafter at the Simmons’ family gravesite at Junction Cemetery in Junction.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Frieda Simmons or remembrances in the forms desired by family and friends.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
